Find out what depresses actor Varun Dhawan!

"I use social media and while positive comments motivate me to work harder, negative comments and criticisms depress my mind; especially it made me conscious about my films. A negative review of the film, or even one-liner negative comments on my films affect me," Varun, who was present at a Summit on Friday evening, said."We are rather living a disciplined life. Nothing is off camera. Going out for a date is difficult, I have no time. That's a different story. But at a party, we cannot go high or something as everyone is doing Facebook live, Instagram videos. However, I love the love that people give us," the "Badlapur" actor said.('Judwaa 2' is releasing on 29th September starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez/ Image: Instagram@varundvn)Talking about his early days, he said that like many newcomers, even he struggled."I, along with my friend, used to do auditions and get rejected everywhere. I auditioned for 'Dhobi Ghat', auditioned for some of the TV series etc. but got rejected everywhere. Then I applied for the post of Assistant Director at Dharma Production. Since I had long hair in those days, I was told to cut my hair to get the job."