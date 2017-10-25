FINALLY: 'Veere Di Wedding' release date revealed

"Badhaai ho, #VeereDiWedding is finally fixed. You're invited ??#GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018," it wrote alongside a promotional picture from the film.The much anticipated flick stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles.The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.