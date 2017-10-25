 FINALLY: 'Veere Di Wedding' release date revealed
By: || Updated: 25 Oct 2017 10:58 AM
Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in 'Veere Di Wedding' movie/Image- Twitter @vdwthefilm)

 New Delhi: Shashanka Ghosh's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release on May 18, 2018.

The film's official Twitter handle announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"Badhaai ho, #VeereDiWedding is finally fixed. You're invited ??#GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018," it wrote alongside a promotional picture from the film.

 



The much anticipated flick stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles.

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

