FINALLY: 'Veere Di Wedding' release date revealed

The film's official Twitter handle announced the news on Wednesday morning.
"Badhaai ho, #VeereDiWedding is finally fixed. You're invited ??#GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018," it wrote alongside a promotional picture from the film.
Badhaai ho, #VeereDiWedding is finally fixed. You're invited 🙏#GetReadyForVeereDiWedding #SaveTheDateMay182018 pic.twitter.com/nb2Jp0M9Wf
— Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) October 25, 2017
The much anticipated flick stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles.
The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 25 Oct 2017 10:58 AM