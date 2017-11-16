 FINALLY: Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's debut film 'Dhadak'
FINALLY: Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's debut film 'Dhadak'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been treating fans with many first looks of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter's Bollywod film 'Dhadak'.

Updated: 16 Nov 2017 02:58 PM
Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar in their debut film 'Dhadak'/Image-

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has been treating fans with many first looks of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Bollywod film 'Dhadak'.

On Thursday morning, KJo shared another poster featuring the two leads where we can see Janhvi donning a colourful lehenga choli while Ishaan is seen wearing a bandhni shirt.

 



The movie will go on floors in December and will be filmed in Rajasthan.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is an official adaptation of 'Sairat,' one of the most critically acclaimed movies of last year.

The film is slated to release on July 6, 2018.

