FINALLY: Karan Johar announces Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's debut film 'Dhadak'

On Thursday morning, KJo shared another poster featuring the two leads where we can see Janhvi donning a colourful lehenga choli while Ishaan is seen wearing a bandhni shirt.
#धड़क starring Janhvi & Ishaan
6th July 2018 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/tZ75FwqraM
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 16, 2017
The movie will go on floors in December and will be filmed in Rajasthan.
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is an official adaptation of 'Sairat,' one of the most critically acclaimed movies of last year.
The film is slated to release on July 6, 2018.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 16 Nov 2017 02:56 PM