Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi hospitalised, Thanks Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan for financial support

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday morning after her conditioned gets serious.She is Known for films like 'Rudali', 'Darmiyaan' and 'Daman'. 61-year-old is batteling cancer and taken to a suburban hospital in Mumbai."Today morning my heart rate dropped and I felt uneasy. I am a kidney patient and both my kidneys are not functioning properly," Kalpana said in a statement to PTI."Yesterday was my partner's (Bhupen Hazarika) death anniversary so I went all the way to Vashi (Navi Mumbai) to attend the program. That must have taken a toll on me. So today when I woke up, I felt very weak. I was then taken to the ICU," she added.Kalpana has been undergoing dialysis treatment every week and is reportedly overwhelmed by the financial support she has received from stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others from the film industry."They all have helped me, from Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. All of them have come forward and helped me during my worst. It is a financially draining and a continuous lifelong process. I am thankful to my film fraternity for standing by me in this phase. Specially my mother, my brother and Shyam Benegal for their constant support," she added.