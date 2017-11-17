Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares a passionate LIP-LOCK with wife, people go crazy

Well! Wondering who captured this couple? its none other than his favourite actor Rajkummar Rao. Mehta wrote, "Love makes the world go round. #throwback Thank you @rajkummar_rao for this priceless memory."
Hansal's wife Safeena Husain is the founder and executive director of 'Educate Girls', a non-profit organisation working for girls' education in India and making continuous efforts to fill the gap. Safeena is a London School of Economics graduate.
Hansal Mehta is best known for Shahid for which he won the 2013 National Film Award for Best Direction. He also directed City Lights (2014), Aligarh. Kanagana Ranaut's starrer Simran
First Published: 17 Nov 2017 01:25 PM