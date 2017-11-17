 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares a passionate LIP-LOCK with wife, people go crazy
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares a passionate LIP-LOCK with wife, people go crazy

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares a passionate LIP-LOCK with wife, people go crazy

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 01:27 PM
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shares a passionate LIP-LOCK with wife, people go crazy

Hansal Mehta with wife Safeena Husain/Image- Instagram @hansalmehta

New Delhi: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has recently posted a throwback picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen sharing a passionate lip-lock with his wife.

Well! Wondering who captured this couple? its none other than his favourite actor Rajkummar Rao. Mehta wrote, "Love makes the world go round. #throwback Thank you @rajkummar_rao for this priceless memory."

 



Love makes the world go round. #throwback Thank you @rajkummar_rao for this priceless memory.


A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta) on






Love makes the world go round. #throwback Thank you @rajkummar_rao for this priceless memory.

Hansal's wife Safeena Husain is the founder and executive director of 'Educate Girls', a non-profit organisation working for girls' education in India and making continuous efforts to fill the gap. Safeena is a London School of Economics graduate.

Hansal Mehta is best known for Shahid for which he won the 2013 National Film Award for Best Direction. He also directed City Lights (2014), Aligarh. Kanagana Ranaut's starrer Simran

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan shares awwdorable pictures of Aaradhya on her birthday

trending now

VIDEO
Padmavati Row: Chittorgarh observes bandh today as protests against ...
INDIA
Delhi govt announces 'home delivery' of ration cards, DL, ...
VIDEO
Asha Negi's cute video dedicated to Dhinchak Pooja