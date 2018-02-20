Fergie Responds To National Anthem Controversy

.:has addressed the backlash she received for her national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday.The singer, on Monday, said she tried her best but "clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone.""I've always been honoured and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she told E! Online.She continued, "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best".The 42-year-old, who was tasked to sing the 'Star-Spangled Banner', reworked the tune to more of a jazzy beat, which resulted in tons of backlash from viewers and Twitter users alike.