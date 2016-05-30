Fawad Khan keeps suspense alive on signing Salman's next

: Rumour has it that Fawad Khan is replacing Saif Ali Khan in Salman Khan's home production 'Jugalbandi,' but when contacted, the Pakistani heartthrob had a different story to tell."Well there's a lot of news going around. I am not going to revalidate anything because we are not yet confirmed of anything," he told ANI during the meet and greet session with the loyal customers of the brand Giovani, the quintessential Suits and Jackets brand, from Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited.On the professional front, Fawad, whose last appearance in the 'Kapoor & Sons' was appreciated quite a lot, will be seen a lot on the big screen this year as well as next year.The 34-year-old star, whose most awaited flick is 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' alongside Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor, will also star in 'Maula Jatt 2' and 'M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story' with Sushant Singh Rajput.