Farhan Akhtar looks dapper in new magazine cover

The actor is seen in a formal suited avatar for the September issue of the magazine. The 'Wazir' star is known to be one of the most effortlessly stylish people in the industry. The actor, who features in the cover story of the magazine shared, "I don't want to be anyone else," which is also written on the cover. The actor has always raised his style quotient with his versatile looks in various films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' were he had donned a bohemian style, his rockstar looks in 'Rock On!!', his chiseled body looks in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the actor has never failed to surprise the masses. On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will be currently seen in 'Lucknow Central' which also stars Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Gippy Grewal, is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.