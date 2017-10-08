Farah Khan wishes Gauri Khan on her birthday with an endearing photo



Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan..may ur years always b full of lov laughter n friends.. after all" char din ki zindagi"😂lov u♥️ pic.twitter.com/1QN57uN63X

— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 7, 2017

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is celebrating her 47th birthday and her family and friends are taking to social media to make her day even more special.First to extend her wishes was her close friend Farah Khan, who posted an adorable photo with SRK and Gauri.Farah captioned the snap as, "Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan. May your years always b full of love laughter n friends. After all char din ki zindagi. Love you."Gauri was quick to respond and she too shared a thank you note for the choreographer-turned-director.The 46-year-old interior designer has been hitting the headlines as she keeps her fans up-to-date with the various visitors at her store - Gauri Khan Designs.Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Sridevi were seen at her store.