Fans want 'Wonder Woman' to be bi-sexual, sign petition

Author Gianna Collier-Pitts, wrote, "All I ask is that Warner Bros. directly acknowledge Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people."Writer Greg Rucka confirmed last year that she has "obviously" been in love with other women.He shared, "When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira its due, the answer is, 'How can they not all be in same sex relationships? Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise."Collier-Pitts's petition says of Themyscira, "This alone should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, since any close relationship she could have had prior to her romantic storyline with Steve Trevor would have had to have been with another woman."She continued, "Making Wonder Woman canonically bisexual on the big screen would make her the first openly LGBTQ superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel's cinematic universes, and would solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities."Gal Gadot, who portrays the character on screen, has previously spoken about 'Wonder Woman's sexuality.She said, "She's a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts."