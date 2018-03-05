 Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy

Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy

Meryl Streep's red Dior gown, worn to Oscars 2018, to the one worn by fairy godmother in Shrek franchise.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 07:16 PM
Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy

Image- ANI

New Delhi: Fans are in hysterics as they compared the Meryl Streep's red Dior gown, worn to Oscars 2018, to the one worn by fairy godmother in Shrek franchise.

Infact, not only her dress, the fans found resemblance in her glasses and hairdo as well.

Fans took to Twitter to share their humour.

One user wrote, "Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars".

Another user tweeted, "Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars".





"Meryl Streep is the fairy god mother from Shrek. She really did that!", wrote another.

Another user tweeted, "Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars".





"Meryl Streep is the fairy god mother from Shrek. She really did that!", wrote another.





One fan tweeted, "why does meryl look like the fairy godmother from shrek in this".



For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story James Ivory becomes oldest-ever Oscar winner

trending now

INDIA
Seven UP cops suspended for inhuman behaviour, dereliction of ...
TRENDING NEWS
Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani To Marry Diamond King ...
VIDEO
Biggest comedian has gone to Italy to celebrate Holi, ...