Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy



Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX

— dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018



Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ebHSHc3MxR

— Chloe Cappelletto (@TheChloeCapp) March 5, 2018



why does meryl look like the fairy godmother from shrek in this pic.twitter.com/vZbKclo3Co

— dani (@tickIisharry) March 5, 2018

