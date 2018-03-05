Fans Lose Calm As Meryl Streep's Red Gown Resembles Shrek's Fairy

Infact, not only her dress, the fans found resemblance in her glasses and hairdo as well.
Fans took to Twitter to share their humour.
One user wrote, "Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars".
Another user tweeted, "Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars".
Why did Meryl Streep attended the ceremony dressed as the Fairy godmother from Shrek? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HQZIQ6jpVX
— dani (@TowerwhiteDani) March 5, 2018
"Meryl Streep is the fairy god mother from Shrek. She really did that!", wrote another.
Another user tweeted, "Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars".
Meryl Streep is giving me major Fairy Godmother from Shrek 2 vibes. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ebHSHc3MxR
— Chloe Cappelletto (@TheChloeCapp) March 5, 2018
"Meryl Streep is the fairy god mother from Shrek. She really did that!", wrote another.
Meryl Streep is the fairy god mother from Shrek.
She really did that! #Oscars #Oscars90 #Oscars2018 pic.twitter.com/hldJFID723
— A'L 🤷🏽♂️ (@adamlea2) March 5, 2018
One fan tweeted, "why does meryl look like the fairy godmother from shrek in this".
why does meryl look like the fairy godmother from shrek in this pic.twitter.com/vZbKclo3Co
— dani (@tickIisharry) March 5, 2018
