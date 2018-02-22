Fans hail J-Law's take on 'sexist' dress critics



London: Fans are hailing Jennifer Lawrence over her Facebook post where she is hitting back at her dress-shamers.The controversy took roots when a photo surfaced online where the 27-year-old actress was seen posing alongside her male colleagues at a London rooftop, for her upcoming film 'Red Sparrow'.A fan wrote, "Fantastic response to the outrage brigade! As women we don't need to be told how to dress and to button up lest we get a chill. Again it's patronising & assumes you don't know yr own mind. You absolutely rocked that dress".One wrote, "Can we stop apologizing for femininity yet? Can we stop apologizing for personal choices of expression? Better yet, can we not be placed in a position where we are attacked for how we choose to express ourselves? #wecandobetter".Another tweet read, "It's funny that you get called out for wearing that dress in London right after a group of us were out in the snow at -15F (-26C) in kilts in Montana. Cheers! Wear what you want when you want!"One fan wrote, "In this day and age, it takes true guts for a woman to stand up for herself and say she opted to look stunning and beautiful! I already admired you but even more so now!"One tweeted, "What is Feminine about criticizing a beautiful woman like Jennifer Lawrence for being happy and confident with her choice of clothes and how she looks in them.Her critics are just simply JEALOUS of her beauty !!! They have already gotten Formula one models SACKED what next ?"The Academy Award winner had taken to Facebook and written that she was "extremely offended" over the whole debacle and described her Versace dress as "gorgeous".She explained her choice of clothing and said: "I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice".She concluded the statement with "Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice".The dress flaked a controversy when people started questioning her dress and the 'equality for women'.Many took to social media and posted their concerns over the actress' health after being freezed and questioned Lawrence's decision to shun out weather appropriate clothing.In the picture, Lawrence's male counterparts are attired to bear the London weather while the lady looked stunning in a low-neck, black Versace dress.