Fan messages make Dilip Kumar teary-eyed

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 94, had tears of joy upon hearing some of the messages his fans sent on Twitter, says his family friend."Sat next to Saab and read hundreds of beautiful messages sent by so many of you. He smiled and had tears in his eyes as I kept reading," Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, who posts on Dilip Kumar's behalf, wrote on Twitter on Friday."Saab ki tabiyat kaafi behtar hai. Aap sabke tweets sunke woh muskurate rahe aur khushi se ro pade. (Dilip Saab is quite better now. He kept smiling while listening to your tweets and cried out of joy)," Farooqui added.Farooqui has been posting Dilip Kumar's health updates daily on the social media platform.