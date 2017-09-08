 Fan messages make Dilip Kumar teary-eyed
Search

Fan messages make Dilip Kumar teary-eyed

By: || Updated: 08 Sep 2017 11:49 PM
Fan messages make Dilip Kumar teary-eyed
Mumbai: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 94, had tears of joy upon hearing some of the messages his fans sent on Twitter, says his family friend.

"Sat next to Saab and read hundreds of beautiful messages sent by so many of you. He smiled and had tears in his eyes as I kept reading," Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, who posts on Dilip Kumar's behalf, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Saab ki tabiyat kaafi behtar hai. Aap sabke tweets sunke woh muskurate rahe aur khushi se ro pade. (Dilip Saab is quite better now. He kept smiling while listening to your tweets and cried out of joy)," Farooqui added.

Farooqui has been posting Dilip Kumar's health updates daily on the social media platform.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Did Salman REFUSE to KISS Katrina?

trending now

VIDEO
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode got engaged
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash passes comments on Benafsha’s ...
INDIA
Tax terrorism eroded confidence of Indian businesses: Manmohan Singh