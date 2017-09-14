 Famous Hollywood Singer Selena Gomez's Best Friend Donates Her A Kidney To Save Her Life
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Famous Hollywood Singer Selena Gomez's Best Friend Donates Her A Kidney To Save Her Life

Famous Hollywood Singer Selena Gomez's Best Friend Donates Her A Kidney To Save Her Life

By: || Updated: 14 Sep 2017 09:54 PM
Famous Hollywood Singer Selena Gomez's Best Friend Donates Her A Kidney To Save Her Life

(Selena Gomez with her friend Francis Francia Rasia who donated her kidney and saved her life/Image- Instagram @selenagomez)

New Delhi: Who says true friendship doesn't exist in today's world! Recently, famous Hollywood singer Selena Gomez shared a beautiful post that will make your tears flow and fill your heart with love.

25-year-old Selena has undergone a kidney transplant and guess who is the saviour? Her best friend forever Francia Raisa.

The singer took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with beautiful caption. In the most adorable photo, Selena and her friend Francia can be seen holding their hands at hospital bed.

Check out the post here:

 



I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith


A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on






Gomez was suffering from Lupus and the side effects of the auto-immune disease that damaged her organs and she need to get a kidney transplant. Through the post, She thanked her beautiful friend for this amazing, unforgettable and precious gift.

(Selena Gomez posted this picture of her Kidney transplant/Image- Instagram @selenagomez) (Selena Gomez posted this picture of her Kidney transplant/Image- Instagram @selenagomez)

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kangana never approached us , says Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief

trending now

VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Know why India chose Japan's bullet train ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Pradyuman crawled out of washroom holding his ...
INDIA
Gurugram Shocker: Haryana Government Likely To Take Over Ryan ...