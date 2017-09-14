Famous Hollywood Singer Selena Gomez's Best Friend Donates Her A Kidney To Save Her Life

25-year-old Selena has undergone a kidney transplant and guess who is the saviour? Her best friend forever Francia Raisa.
The singer took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with beautiful caption. In the most adorable photo, Selena and her friend Francia can be seen holding their hands at hospital bed.
Check out the post here:
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Gomez was suffering from Lupus and the side effects of the auto-immune disease that damaged her organs and she need to get a kidney transplant. Through the post, She thanked her beautiful friend for this amazing, unforgettable and precious gift.
(Selena Gomez posted this picture of her Kidney transplant/Image- Instagram @selenagomez)
