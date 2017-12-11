Exclusive videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding in Italy







Finally the love-birds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have got married and the videos are just too adorable.During the ring ceremony Anushka looked stunning in a red hot saree and Virat looked dapper in a blue suit. The two embraced each other after exchanging rings while Ed Sheeran's romantic track played in the background. In the garland exchange ceremony (varmala) Virat's playfulness as he dodges Anushka is worth seeing. Check out the exclusive footages here.Check out more videos of their wedding here.Hashtag VirushkaWEDDING is trending at the top on Twitter with fans pouring in their wishes for the couple. There may be countless heartbreaks tonight all over the country as the most eligible bachelors are now betrothed. Despite the heartbreaks, congratulatory messages are flooding in on social media.The wedding of Virat and Anushka was planned to be a hush-hush affair but since both Virat and Anushka are top-notch celebrities it became quite impossible to do so. The murmurs about the wedding are doing rounds since last week.According to reports, 15 close friends and relatives attended the wedding along with Virat’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.