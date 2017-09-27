EX-LOVERS REUNITE: Video of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol’s PDA is going VIRAL

: Last week it was Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s pictures which kept gossip mongers busy. Well, seems it is another Bollywood actor’s turn now.Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol were one of the hottest bollywood couple of their times. They were most talked and written about couple in our glamorous world. However, after 11 years of relationship, Sunny and Dimple parted ways.But now it looks like that both the ex-lovers are finding solaces in each other’s arms. Actually a new video of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol which was shot in London, is going viral on YouTube.In the video, ex-lovers are seen sitting on a bench and holding hands. Dimple Kapadia is seen smoking in the video while ‘Ghayal’ actor is waiting for a bus.As per report of Mumbai Mirror, “Dimple and Sunny were spotted at a bus stop by a fan, who shot them and uploaded the video on YouTube, last month. Mirror further reports that Sunny had especially travelled to London to spend some quality time with Dimple.”Check out this video:Sunny Deol was last seen in ‘Poster Boys’ and Dimple Kapadia acted in ‘Welcome Back’. Actress has won National Award for her movie, ‘Rudaali’.