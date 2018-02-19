 Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' release date out!
Search

Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' release date out!

The movie will be seeing a worldwide release on January 25, 2019, under Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 11:10 PM
Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' release date out!

Image- ANI

New Delhi: The release date for Emraan Hashmi's next, 'Cheat India', has been announced.

The movie will be seeing a worldwide release on January 25, 2019, under Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series.

The movie is inspired by the crimes in the Indian education system, which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts.

Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, the flick is second from Hashmi's production house.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Oscars 2018: And the presenters are..

trending now

INDIA
Even PM Modi couldn't get room at this Mysuru ...
INDIA
Hyderabad SHOCKER: Girl hangs self in hostel room during ...
TV
SAD! Liam Payne, Cheryl may end relationship