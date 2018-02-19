Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' release date out!

The movie will be seeing a worldwide release on January 25, 2019, under Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series.The movie is inspired by the crimes in the Indian education system, which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts.Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, the flick is second from Hashmi's production house.