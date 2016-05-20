Dwayne Bravo is SRK, Salman's fan

Mumbai: West Indies cricketer and singer Dwayne Bravo calls himself a Bollywood junkie, who loves superstar Shah Rukh Khan's "My Name Is Khan".

Popular as DJ, Bravo expressed his love for the world of Hindi cinema during a shoot of an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show". He will be a guest on the Sony Entertainment Television show along with actress Raveena Tandon."DJ Bravo confessed his love for Bollywood on the show. Surprisingly, he knows a lot about Bollywood. In his free time, he loves to catch up on new movies. 'My Name Is Khan' is his all-time favourite. He is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. When it comes to heroines, he likes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif," said a source from the set.Apart from his confessions, DJ Bravo got some Bollywood groove on by dancing on songs like "Akhiyon se goli mare", "Lungi dance", "Tujhe dekha toh yeh jaana sanam" and "Taki O Taki".