'Dunkirk' sweeps sound honours at 90th Oscars

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan's war drama "Dunkirk" won top sound honours at the 90th Academy Awards here.The film won the gold statue in -- Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing category.Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten picked the Best Sound Mixing honour for the film, and Alex Gibson and Richard King took the Best Sound Editing trophy.It was a fourth win for Landaker, second for Rizzo and first for Weingarten.They were in the race to win the Oscar with Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater for "Baby Driver", Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth for "Blade Runner 2049", Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern for "The Shape of Water" and Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"."Thanks for bestowing us with the great honour. I would like to thank the whole team. I I love you," they said while accepting the award at the gala on Sunday night.There was a special mention for Nolan as they expressed their gratitude to the filmmaker for pushing them to make interesting sound for the film.The film, which has also been written by Nolan, brings the story of Operation Dynamo as it unfolds on land, sea and air.The narrative of "Dunkirk" follows three major threads covering different periods of time -- one beginning on land and covering one week, one on the sea and covering one day, and one in the air covering one hour. These are interwoven in a non-linear narrative.For the Best Sound Editing award, the film was in contention with "Baby Driver" (Julian Slater), "Blade Runner 2049" (Theo Green and Mark Mangini), "The Shape of Water" (Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille) and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi "(Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood).Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 90th Award gala was held at Dolby Theatre on Sunday night here."Icarus" was named as the Best Documentary (Feature) at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony here, and director Bryan Fogel hopes the documentary is a wake-up call for everyone to tell the truth."We hope 'Icarus' is a wake-up call about, yes, Russia but also about telling the truth, now more than ever," said Fogel while accepting the honour by Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern."Icarus" is about doping in Russian sports.The film was competing with "Abacus: Small Enough to Jaila by Julie Goldman, Steve James and Mark Mitten, "Faces Placesa by Agnes Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda, "Last Men in Aleppo" by Kareem Abeed, Feras Fayyad and Soren Steen Jespersen, and "Strong Island" Joslyn Barnes and Yance Ford.