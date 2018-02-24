Dropped out of middle school at 14: JLaw



Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped out of middle school. The Oscar-winning actress tells Bill Whitaker she didn't want anything getting in the way of her career. Sunday on 60 Minutes.https://t.co/BgAj4TcRiV pic.twitter.com/MjzH5Bgu8d

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 23, 2018

In a sneak peek for her chat with Bill Whitaker, the 27-year-old admitted she left school at the age of 14."I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," she told the '60 Minutes' host.Lawrence explained, "I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I'm reading the script and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn't even know existed, something I could be confident in, and I didn't want to let it go."When asked if she regretted the decision, the 'Red Sparrow' star responded, "No. I really don't. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career. I mean, from the age of 14."