Don't think Richa is miffed: Jackky on her role being cut

Actor Jackky Bhagnani says he does not feel Richa Chadha is miffed with her role in her latest outing "Sarbjit".There were reports that the "Masaan" actress was not happy that that her role was sizeably cut short in the biopic, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda.When asked if Richa is miffed, Jackky, who has produced the film, told reporters, "As far as I know, Richa is a very dear friend, she has not mentioned anything to me. She is a very honest girl, if that's the case she always mentions. If there is something in her mind, then that I don't know."The actor was speaking at the success party of "Sarbjit" here last evening.Citing an example from his film "F A L T U", the actor said one of his songs in the movie was edited as the producer and director took a creative call in the interest of the project."For me, once you do a job as an actor then it's the director, producer and editor's job to decide what is best for the film. You can't be bias towards any actors. You have to do the best for the film and the audience," he said.The actor-turned-producer, when asked about reports that he is keen to work with former Swedish House Mafia member Steve Angello, said he wished to collaborate and explore an opportunity to integrate the EDM artiste's music in his next venture."We are trying to do something. He is performing here. I am going to meet him and I am really excited. We have been having twitter conversations. I believe whether my films work or not, the music should work. Hopefully we should something together," the "Youngistaan" actor said.Steve Angello is going to perform in Mumbai today.