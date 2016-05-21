Don't expect me to dance like Hrithik and Tiger: Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be performing after a gap of four years at the upcoming International Indian FilmAcademy (IIFA) awards but the superstar says he won't be able to dance like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.The IIFA awards will be held from June 23 to 26 in Madrid, Spain."I haven't thought about it (performance) yet. But don't expect me to dance like Hrithik and Tiger," Salman told reporters here at a press conference of the IIFA awards.The 50-year-old star couldn't be part of the awards previously due to his busy schedule."I was doing films back to back. So couldn't do it," he said.The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" actor is excited to travel across the city of Madrid."I am looking forward to explore Madrid and spread a lot of love," he added.At the press conference, Salman also hummed few lines of his hit track "Hangover" from "Kick" along with Meet Brothers.Actor Anil Kapoor is also looking forward to have Salman at IIFA and have a great time with him."This year is about Salman Khan. He is going to IIFA after quite some time. We had fun but not that much as we have when Salman is there," he said."When Salman is there its like family. We go to his room have fun. His generosity, love is priceless. I am looking forward to have fun with Salman," he added.The IIFA weekend will have a host of events – IIFA Rocks, FICCI - IIFA Global Business Forum, IIFA Stomp with Mulafest Urban Trends Festival and the mega awards night.The IIFA Rocks event will have musical performances by Pritam, Meet Brothers, Benny Dayal, Kanika Kapoor, Monali Thakur, Neeti Mohan and Papon among others.While the star studded awards night will be hosted by Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor, stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff will be entertaining the audience with their performances.