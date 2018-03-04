Disney To Donate 1.1 Million Dollar From Black Panther Collections

According to CNN, the donation will be in support of their STEM-Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs for the youth, fields that have been a key focus of the Boys & Girls Club. The nonprofit organization provides programs for children with an emphasis on education, future success and general well-being.The centres also give children access to hands-on technologies, including 3-D printers, robotics and video production, according to the release.Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement that it was "thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film.""It's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country, to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want," he added.The organisation will establish new STEM centres using the donation, particularly in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.has been a huge hit worldwide with and has already grossed over 700 million USD in box-office collections, and is soon expected to cross the billion dollar mark.