'Dishoom' logo is out!

By: || Updated: 28 May 2016 04:07 AM
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming action flick 'Dishoom' has shared its logo poster on the social media.

The 29-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to unveil the logo and tweeted, "#DishoomLogo ??.#DishoomTrailer out on june1st.@Asli_Jacqueline @TheJohnAbraham @NGEMovies @ErosNow. #Letsdishoom."

Sharing movie's logo, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Drop everything you are doing & watch out for Dishoom #DishoomStrikesJune1 #RohitDhawan @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham."

Johan Abraham too shared the logo poster on his Twitter handle.
The logo shows the title of the movie written on a black background in red letters, and is cutting through the words.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the upcoming movie will mark a comeback of actor Akshaye Khanna, who remained absent from silver-screen for four years.

The movie is slated to hit the theaters on 29 July.

First Published:
