 Disha Patani replaces Shruti Haasan in 'Sangamithra'
To be helmed by Sundar C. and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

By: || Updated: 22 Oct 2017 12:25 PM
(Shruti Haasan and Disha Patani/Image- Facebook)

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani has replaced Shruti Haasan as the lead in upcoming Tamil historic drama "Sangamithra".

Disha took to Twitter on Saturday to share her excitement over the project.

"Really very excited for ‘Sangamithra'. Can't wait to start shooting for this wonderful film," Disha tweeted.




Shruti earlier opted out of "Sangamithra" due to "unavoidable circumstances".

The film, which will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya, will have music by A.R. Rahman.

"Sangamithra" will start shooting in December.

