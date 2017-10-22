Disha Patani replaces Shruti Haasan in 'Sangamithra'

Can't wait to start! Thank you so much ???????????????? so excited ???????????????? https://t.co/NuWk5D9krp — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) October 21, 2017



Disha took to Twitter on Saturday to share her excitement over the project."Really very excited for ‘Sangamithra'. Can't wait to start shooting for this wonderful film," Disha tweeted.Shruti earlier opted out of "Sangamithra" due to "unavoidable circumstances".To be helmed by Sundar C. and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.The film, which will also star Jayam Ravi and Arya, will have music by A.R. Rahman."Sangamithra" will start shooting in December.