Dinner at SRK's home for Apple CEO a starry affair

Mumbai: Dinner hosted by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in honour of Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday at his residence 'Mannat' turned out to be a starry affair.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Khan, A.R. Rahman, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sania Miza, among other celebrities, made their presence at the event.Cook is in India on his first official visit to the country.On Wednesday, he announced that the tech giant will establish a design and development accelerator facility in Bengaluru, the home of India's startup scene.He also took out time to visit the Shree temple in Mumbai. He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his Delhi visit.