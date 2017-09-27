 Diljit Dosanjh heartbroken on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy revelation
Diljit also comments on Kylie's pictures and live video chats on social media platforms.

Updated: 27 Sep 2017 11:56 AM
Image: ABP Live

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has always been a big admirer of internet sensation Kylie Jenner. He is bowled over by the beauty of this hot reality TV star so much so that he also comments on her pictures and live video chats on social media platforms. And his fondness reaches a height when he also comments on Kylie’s r cousin Kim Kardashian’s live video to ask about her whereabouts. 

Looking at his love for Kylie, it was obvious for Diljit’s fans to be upset for him when the news of Kylie Jenner being pregnant came.

Image: Twitter@diljitdosanjh Image: Twitter@diljitdosanjh

However, Diljit responded quickly and went on twitter to reassure his fans about him be all okay.

 



In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Diljit had expressed his crazy obsession for Kylie. He said," I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it.”

 





Diljit became a famous name in Bollywood after his debut Hindi film “Udta Punjab”.

Well Diljit, we know that it’s sad news for you, but we also hope that you will overcome well out. And maybe after this heartbreak, you give us some more hit numbers.

First Published:
