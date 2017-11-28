Diljit Dosanjh aces look of hockey player Sandeep Singh in teaser poster

The teaser poster proves why Diljit Dosanjh was the best choice of playing the hockey legend.
Diljit shared the first look of his upcoming biopic movie on his official Twitter account.
He tweeted, "A winner wins the game, here's one who will win all your hearts! Revealing soon.
#DontLetThisStoryPass @shaadesh @sonypicsprodns @taapsee @Flicker_Singh @Iamangadbedi @IChitrangda @thecsfilms."
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 27, 2017
The first teaser look has got the fans excited and they cannot wait for the first look which is going to be out tomorrow.
The dark blue backdrop lends it a gripping feel and Diljit aces the look of Sandeep Singh.
While the film isn't a biopic, it explores an important chapter of Sandeep's life to be played by Diljit.
The 'PINK' star Taapsee Pannu will be seen as his love interest in the film.
First Published: 28 Nov 2017 09:06 AM