 Diljit Dosanjh aces look of hockey player Sandeep Singh in teaser poster
The dark blue backdrop lends it a gripping feel and Diljit aces the look of Sandeep Singh.

By: || Updated: 28 Nov 2017 09:07 AM
Diljit Dosanjh as hockey player Sandeep Singh/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Singh took everyone by storm with his acting skills in 'Udta Punjab' and now he is all set to play hockey legend Sandeep Singh in his upcoming movie.

The teaser poster proves why Diljit Dosanjh was the best choice of playing the hockey legend.

Diljit shared the first look of his upcoming biopic movie on his official Twitter account.

He tweeted, "A winner wins the game, here's one who will win all your hearts! Revealing soon.

#DontLetThisStoryPass @shaadesh @sonypicsprodns @taapsee @Flicker_Singh @Iamangadbedi @IChitrangda @thecsfilms."

 



The first teaser look has got the fans excited and they cannot wait for the first look which is going to be out tomorrow.

The dark blue backdrop lends it a gripping feel and Diljit aces the look of Sandeep Singh.

While the film isn't a biopic, it explores an important chapter of Sandeep's life to be played by Diljit.

The 'PINK' star Taapsee Pannu will be seen as his love interest in the film.

