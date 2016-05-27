Didn't get fame, success over night, says Kanika Kapoor

She became the “Baby doll” of the music industry post her similarly-titled song. Kanika Kapoor says people think that she shot to fame overnight, but are oblivious of her hard work and dedication.“It has been an amazing journey for me. It took a lot of hard work and dedication for years...it hasn't happened over night. It took almost 20 years to reach where I am today, in fact more than twenty years and people think they she just came overnight. No that is not true,” Kanika told IANS.The singer, who has given hits like "Chittiya kalaiya ve" and "Nachan farrate", added: “I have been singing since I was eight year old and I have been dedicated towards it-- to be where I am today”.When it comes to work, Kanika, who has also sung "Da da dasse" track in "Udta Punjab", asserts that for her “less is more”.“I have lots of songs that I rejected because I didn't want to be a part of something anything which I didn't like myself,” she said.The singer added that she looks for “good quality music” while picking projects.