Did Salman REFUSE to KISS Katrina?

Trailer of the much awaited sequel of the year 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has been launched and talks about Salman refusing to kiss Katrina are doing rounds.

By: || Updated: 07 Nov 2017 07:59 PM
Salman did not Kiss Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai. / Image: Instagram

With the release of the much-awaited trailer of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, the talks of Salman Khan refusing to kiss Katrina Kaif in the movie are abuzz and fans are desperate to know if it’s true.

According to reports, Tiger Zinda hai , the sequel to Salman-Katrina starrer Ek Tha Tiger, had an intimate sequence that was supposedly vital to the plot . There were speculations that for once this time Salman might break his code. Reasons were strong enough – one the demand of the story and two it was Katrina. But none of these reasons could undermine the fixity of Salman. Salman who has so far steered clear of intimate scenes in all his movies, kept up his code this time as well.

Also read: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ Trailer: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back in action AGAIN

The scene had to be dropped despite all the efforts of Director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman’s decision about not having intimate scenes is clear to all. He has always been very open about his aversion to on-screen kissing. The matter shot up to become news because it had Katrina on the other side.

Salman has a handsome number of romantic films to his name and all performed grand at the box-office and that too without even a kissing scene, let alone intimate scenes. Now that’s a true superstar !

The film is releasing on December 22. Check out the trailer of here:



 

