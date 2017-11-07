Did Salman REFUSE to KISS Katrina?





With the release of the much-awaited trailer of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, the talks of Salman Khan refusing to kiss Katrina Kaif in the movie are abuzz and fans are desperate to know if it’s true.According to reports, Tiger Zinda hai , the sequel to Salman-Katrina starrer Ek Tha Tiger, had an intimate sequence that was supposedly vital to the plot . There were speculations that for once this time Salman might break his code. Reasons were strong enough – one the demand of the story and two it was Katrina. But none of these reasons could undermine the fixity of Salman. Salman who has so far steered clear of intimate scenes in all his movies, kept up his code this time as well.The scene had to be dropped despite all the efforts of Director Ali Abbas Zafar.Salman’s decision about not having intimate scenes is clear to all. He has always been very open about his aversion to on-screen kissing. The matter shot up to become news because it had Katrina on the other side.Salman has a handsome number of romantic films to his name and all performed grand at the box-office and that too without even a kissing scene, let alone intimate scenes. Now that’s a true superstar !The film is releasing on December 22. Check out the trailer of here: