Did Bipasha Basu Call John Abraham An Assh*le?

When the whole world was expecting this on-screen and off-screen hit jodi to get hitched soon, their relationship took a U-turn and the couple called off it.Since then Bipasha and john parted their ways, the couple is not in touch anymore.In a recent interview to an English daily, Bipasha was asked if it was possible to be friends with an ex, she replied with quite shocking answer probably targeting John Abraham.As per the report she said, ''See if your ex is an assh*le, it's not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn't gel well between you, then of course it's possible, but it depends."Bipasha has been linked with Dino Morea and John Abraham before being hitched to Karan singh Grover. Well! Dino even attended her wedding but John wasn't there. Was she hinting at John Abraham when she said that being friends with an "assh*le" ex?However, John has not reacted to it yet.