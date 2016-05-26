Deepika's 'bold, badass' 'xXx' look revealed

Deepika Padukone's look from her highly-awaited Hollywood flick ' xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,' has been revealed.Her fan page recently tweeted a picture of the 30-year-old actress, wherein she is seen sporting a tight black leather biker bodysuit teamed up with a leather jacket and boots.It is needless to say that her fans' just can't take their eyes off from the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress, who looked ravishingly in the new pictures.Deepika will be seen portraying the role of a girl Serena Unger in the film.Directed by DJ Caruso, the forthcoming movie, which also stars Vin Diesel, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa, is slated to release on January 20, 2017.