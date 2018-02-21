Deepika Padukone shares a poem 'I AM', written by her

Deepika took to Instagram to share a personal moment with her followers, by posting a picture of a poem penned down when she was in 7th grade. Titled ‘I AM’, the poem is beautifully written at such a tender age. She captioned it humbly, ‘My attempt at poetry in seventh grade’. Take a look at her post-
After giving a phenomenal performance in ‘Padmaavat’, Deepika is all set to shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next movie. The title of the movie has not been revealed yet. We will be seeing Irrfan Khan opposite Deepika. They are ready to recreate the magic on the screens they created with Piku.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 Feb 2018 02:26 PM