Deepika Padukone to wrap up 'xXx' in a week



[Update] Deepika Padukone wraps up filming for #xXx3: The Return of Xander Cage in a week! Next Saturday is her last day.

— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) May 14, 2016

: Finally, Deepika Padukone is almost done with the shoot of her Hollywood debut movie 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.'Her fanclub 'Deepika Padukone FC' took to its Twitter handle to share the news that next Saturday, i.e, May 21 will be her last day of shoot."Deepika Padukone wraps up filming for #xXx3: The Return of Xander Cage in a week! Next Saturday is her last day," it wrote.Meanwhile, a clip from the much awaited movie got leaked in South Korea yesterday which shows the 30-year-old actress, who essays the role of Serena Unger, in a fiery look.The leaked clip also shows Vin Diesel in his Xander Cage avatar.The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress is presently in North America for the film's shoot.