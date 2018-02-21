Deepika Padukone speaks on mental wellness in WCIT

The 32-year-old actor spoke about her depression and said that she recognises what depression is.She opened up about her breakdown in 2014 and said that there is a difference between being sad and being depressed.Padukone said being intuitive with the people who are going through it is the key.She added "I would say you are not alone. I want people to know that they are not alone. One in five is suffering from depression. We have to help each other. It's okay to be vulnerable. Depression can be for various reasons and it is okay to share it with people. Multiple factors will take you into cure".Further along, the Bollywood actress talked about social media and how it has been a boon and a lot glorified.Talking about the foundation, Deepika Padukone said, "The foundation came out much later. Many people approached me and for me, that was a purpose. It's not tangible. There are their own stigma and pressure of their own family not to come out. There is so much work to do in this field".She talked about the importance of having someone to talk to. Padukone said, "My mother is my biggest supporter. The fact is that it is important to have psychologist and counselor in any company. It trickles down but I want to make it mandatory to everyone reach a counselor".Speaking about the depressions the employees are facing today Padukone said, "Mental health should not be treated differently. Empathy in such situation is equal at work. It is hard to get up and go to work every day, hence it's important to deal with people who have experiences with mental health. Oganisation should have a counselor".