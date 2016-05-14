Deepika Padukone shows off her 'split' personality in new still

Hollywood film-maker D. J. Caruso recently tweeted a picture, wherein the 'Bajirao Mastani' star could be seen doing a split along with Tony Jaa whereas actor Mike Bisping is seen showing stunt in the back.
He captioned the snap as, "This was yesterday after finishing the day on #xxxthereturnofxandercage @tonyjaaofficial @deepikapadukone."
Deepika has been grabbing the eyeballs of tinsel town for her most-awaited Hollywood debut.
Directed by DJ Caruso, the movie that also stars Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen and martial arts expert Tony Jaa will hit the theatres in January 2017.
First Published: 14 May 2016 09:19 AM