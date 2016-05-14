 Deepika Padukone shows off her 'split' personality in new still
Updated: 14 May 2016 09:19 AM
 New Delhi: Deepika Padukone has yet again proved that she is a pro not just in acting but also in doing stunts.
Hollywood film-maker D. J. Caruso recently tweeted a picture, wherein the 'Bajirao Mastani' star could be seen doing a split along with Tony Jaa whereas actor Mike Bisping is seen showing stunt in the back.
He captioned the snap as, "This was yesterday after finishing the day on #xxxthereturnofxandercage @tonyjaaofficial @deepikapadukone."
Deepika has been grabbing the eyeballs of tinsel town for her most-awaited Hollywood debut.
Directed by DJ Caruso, the movie that also stars Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen and martial arts expert Tony Jaa will hit the theatres in January 2017.

