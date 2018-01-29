 Deepika Padukone makes new record with Padmaavat
It is Deepika's seventh film to cross the hundred crore mark in collection.

29 Jan 2018
Deepika Padukone in 'Padmaavat'/Image- YouTube

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has got many records to her name and film Padmaavat has added another feather to her cap.

As we told you that Padmaavat has entered the Rs. 100 crore club in its first week itself and with that DP has become the first ever leading lady to have maximum films in the Rs. 100 crore club.

Prior to Padmaavat , Deepika's Race 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani , Ram Leela, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani have crossed the 100 crore mark.

Bollywood film analytic Taran Adarsh Tweeted: "Deepika has emerged the undisputed Queen of ₹ 100 cr Club... #Padmaavat is @deepikapadukone’s seventh film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#ChennaiExpress, #HNY, #YJHD, #BajiraoMastani, #RamLeela, #Race2]... The HIGHEST by any leading lady... An enviable track record!"



We congratulate Deepika on her success.





 

