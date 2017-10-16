 'Dangal' Fame 'Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled again, this time for 'shameless selfie'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • 'Dangal' Fame 'Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled again, this time for 'shameless selfie'

'Dangal' Fame 'Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled again, this time for 'shameless selfie'

The image created a stir among fans and trollers, who slut-shamed the 25-year-old, demanding the picture be taken down.

By: || Updated: 16 Oct 2017 08:58 AM
'Dangal' Fame 'Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled again, this time for 'shameless selfie'

('Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Sheikh/Image- Instagram @fatimasanashaikh)

New Delhi: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh came under fire on social media over a selfie she posted on her Instagram account last week.

The actress is wearing a sari designed by Swati Mukund in the picture, which she captioned "Shameless Selfie".

The image created a stir among fans and trollers, who slut-shamed the 25-year-old, demanding the picture be taken down.



Shameless selfie???????? credit for Saree @swatimukund ????????


A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on






A user wrote, "She is becoming very shameless after only one film. Only god can handle her." Another user wrote, "Allah say toh Daro jahanoom he milega tume burkha pehnooo. (Fear Allah, you will be sent to hell. Wear a burqa.)"

Few, however, showed support to the actress.

"Ignore them dear. You look fabulous," wrote a user.

This is not the first time that the actress has been attacked on social media. Earlier in June, Fatima was slut-shamed for posing in a bikini during the month of Ramadan.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Judwaa 2' crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

trending now

VIDEO
This is a Diwali gift from Congress, demoralising defeat ...
TV
Bigg Boss 11 episode 13: Salman Khan apologises to dogs, find ...
INDIA
Mathura: 19-year-old girl abducted from Delhi-Agra Highway