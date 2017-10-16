'Dangal' Fame 'Fatima Sana Shaikh trolled again, this time for 'shameless selfie'







Shameless selfie???????? credit for Saree @swatimukund ????????

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:49am PDT





New Delhi: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh came under fire on social media over a selfie she posted on her Instagram account last week.The actress is wearing a sari designed by Swati Mukund in the picture, which she captioned "Shameless Selfie".The image created a stir among fans and trollers, who slut-shamed the 25-year-old, demanding the picture be taken down.A user wrote, "She is becoming very shameless after only one film. Only god can handle her." Another user wrote, "Allah say toh Daro jahanoom he milega tume burkha pehnooo. (Fear Allah, you will be sent to hell. Wear a burqa.)"Few, however, showed support to the actress."Ignore them dear. You look fabulous," wrote a user.This is not the first time that the actress has been attacked on social media. Earlier in June, Fatima was slut-shamed for posing in a bikini during the month of Ramadan.