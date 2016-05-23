CUTENESS: Arpita-Aayush's adorable 'Aahil' will recharge your Monday!







Salman Khan's nephew Ahil has, of course, proven to be the cutest tot in the B-Town block recently.A recent video of the baby posted by daddy Aayush Sharma on his Instagram account is indeed a good way to kickstart the week."Good Morning India, have a good day- Ahil," read the post alongside video.Arpita Khan with baby Ahil and hubby is presently in New York, where they met legendary WWE wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, courtesy Priyanka Chopra.It was the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress, who fixed this epic moment between Arpita, Aayush and Dwayne.Priyanka and 'The Rock' are all set to hit the silver screen with Seth Gordon's 'Baywatch' soon.