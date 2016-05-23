CUTENESS: Arpita-Aayush's adorable 'Aahil' will recharge your Monday!

A recent video of the baby posted by daddy Aayush Sharma on his Instagram account is indeed a good way to kickstart the week.
"Good Morning India, have a good day- Ahil," read the post alongside video.
Arpita Khan with baby Ahil and hubby is presently in New York, where they met legendary WWE wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, courtesy Priyanka Chopra.
It was the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress, who fixed this epic moment between Arpita, Aayush and Dwayne.
Priyanka and 'The Rock' are all set to hit the silver screen with Seth Gordon's 'Baywatch' soon.
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 May 2016 07:09 AM