CRD trailer: Alluring and seductively bold!

The movie is an audacious takeover by Kanade and as the trailer is absolutely alluring and seductively bold for an Indian film.
Inspired by a real-life event about the 'Purushottam' theatre competition in Pune, the film revolves around a young dramatist who rebels against his fascist tutor to form his own troupe of misfits, aiming to win a prestigious theatre competition and trying to find the hardest thing of all: his voice.
'CRD' is based in the world of college theatre; it probes fascism and fierce competition in the field of arts, with a wildly innovative style.
The drama has already won laurels internationally, film critic Robert Abele of the 'Los Angeles Times' in its glorious review said, "Indian film CRD is audacious, enchanting, indefinable & infectious."
It also premiered at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, followed by screenings at the London Indian Film Festival and Stuttgart Indian Film Festival.
National Award winning director Kranti Kanade had directed/produced the film and also co-written with Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award Winning Dramatist Dharmakirti Sumant.
Daniel Katz, who shot the Oscar-winning short film Curfew, serves as director of photography with music by Emmy-award winner Garth Neustadter.
The film features Mrinmayee Godbole, Vinay Sharma, Saurabh Saraswat, Abhay Mahajan, and Isha Keskar in the lead roles.
It is slated to release on 29th September.
First Published: 24 Sep 2017 06:23 PM