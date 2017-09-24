CRD trailer: Alluring and seductively bold!

Inspired by a real-life event about the 'Purushottam' theatre competition in Pune, the film revolves around a young dramatist who rebels against his fascist tutor to form his own troupe of misfits, aiming to win a prestigious theatre competition and trying to find the hardest thing of all: his voice.'CRD' is based in the world of college theatre; it probes fascism and fierce competition in the field of arts, with a wildly innovative style.Watch the trailer here:The drama has already won laurels internationally, film critic Robert Abele of the 'Los Angeles Times' in its glorious review said, "Indian film CRD is audacious, enchanting, indefinable & infectious."It also premiered at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, followed by screenings at the London Indian Film Festival and Stuttgart Indian Film Festival.National Award winning director Kranti Kanade had directed/produced the film and also co-written with Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award Winning Dramatist Dharmakirti Sumant.Daniel Katz, who shot the Oscar-winning short film Curfew, serves as director of photography with music by Emmy-award winner Garth Neustadter.The film features Mrinmayee Godbole, Vinay Sharma, Saurabh Saraswat, Abhay Mahajan, and Isha Keskar in the lead roles.It is slated to release on 29th September.