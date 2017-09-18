 Costumes of every RK heroine from Nargis to Aishwarya is lost in the fire : Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor describes the loss at RK studios due to fire as an 'emotional loss'.

By: || Updated: 18 Sep 2017 11:38 AM
Mumbai: Actor Rishi Kapoor is still in denial that The Kapoor’s Legacy, ‘RK Studio’ is burnt in fire. He describes the loss as ‘everything is gone’.

Last week ,the sets of reality dance show ‘ Super Dancer’ also got completely collapsed in the fire. But for the Kapoors, its really traumatising to see their father’s legacy, which they had treasured for years, goes up in fire.

 



While talking to entertainment website Bollywood Life, Rishi said, “I still cannot believe it. I’m partially in denial even now.It’s something the whole film industry is proud of as that’s the ground where a lot of blockbusters were mounted which shaped Bollywood”.

(Film 'Awaara', which has been recently added to The Times 100 greatest films was also shot in RK studios/ Image: ABP Live) (Film 'Awaara', which has been recently added to The Times 100 greatest films, was also shot in RK studios/ Image: ABP Live)

“There were costumes from every RK film, from 'Awaara' to 'Chalen'. Most of the stuff was kept neatly in trunks and some of it was even labelled. The costumes worn by every RK heroine, from Nargis to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is lost. The jewellery worn by Padmini in 'Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai' was also stored here with a lot of love. There were spears, sabres, artefacts, furniture and other regalia used for the various shoots. The 'Mera Naam Joker' mask and clothes… Dabboo and I couldn’t believe what hit us. This is probably why they say that one should never put all eggs in one basket. But for us, this was our father’s legacy, and it was a treasure trove,” Rishi said.

(A massive fire broke out at RK studios in Mumbai last weekend/ Image: ABP Live) (A massive fire broke out at RK studios in Mumbai on Saturday/ Image: ABP Live)

Raj Kapoor didn’t buy home in Bombay till the release of ‘Bobby’. Rishi Kapoor said, "He put all his earnings into the studio because cinema was his religion.”

