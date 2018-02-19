CONTROVERSIAL ! Salman Khan says NO to Arijit Singh AGAIN !

New Delhi: Bollywood star Salman Khan and singer Arijit Singh’s feud that started three years ago hasn’t yet cooled off.If the reports are true Salman shunned Arijit from singing the track “Ishtehaar” in the upcoming flick ‘Welcome To New York’ and replaced it with the version sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.And it is not the first time that Salman has denied Arijit a chance in his film. Previously too Salman eschewed Arijit and gave the song “Dil Diya Gallan” to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.The same had happened with the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from the movie Sultan which was later sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.Welcome to New York which is a multi-starrer film having Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Karan Johar and Retiesh Deshmukh is slated to release on the coming Friday. It features Salman Khan in only one song ‘Nain Phisal Gaye’ .Arijit is one of the leading singers of Bollywood at the time. He had even penned an apology note on his Facebook wall and had requested Salman to keep his version of ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in the movie Sultan. However Salman apparently isn’t amused with Arijit and has decided to not let Arijit lend his voice to the songs of his films.Their row started at an award function in the year 2014 where the two artistes exchanged unkind remnarks on the stage. Ever since then Salman has ensured that Arijit is not allowed to sing in his films.The news of Salman replacing Arijit with a Pakistani singer in yet another film has come at a time when the controversy regarding Indian and Pakistani singers is ablaze.Former singer and now a union minister Babul Supriyo has raised questions over denying opportunities to Arijit Singh and other Indian singers and giving it to Pakistani singers at a time when Indo-Pak tensions are on a spike.