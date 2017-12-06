CONGRATULATIONS! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting MARRIED

New Delhi: Here is some good news for the fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli aka Virushka.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer are all set to tie the knot between December 9 and 11 in Italy, according to our sources.

ABP News' cricket website , Wah Cricket has learned that the ceremony will be a private affair and the long time couple has taken time off from their busy schedule to complete it. They have chosen Italy as the venue deliberately to stay from the glaring eyeballs.

Kohli is expected to leave for Italy on Thursday, just after the third Test ended in a draw against Sri Lanka today.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli had asked for a break from BCCI after the completion of three-Test series against Sri Lanka and the parent body of cricket in India agreed to that, resting from the entire limited overs series against Sri Lanka, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series is slated to begin from December 10.

India will travel to South Africa later this year, so the first and second week of December was ideal for Virat and Anushka to get married.

The celebrity couple was last spotted together in Zaheer Khan’s reception in Mumbai.

However Anushka's spokesperson said today, "There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)."