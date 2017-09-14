CONGRATULATIONS! ‘The Great Gatsby’ actress Carey Mulligan blessed with SECOND CHILD

"The Great Gatsby" actress Carey Mulligan has given birth to her second child with husband Marcus Mumford.The Oscar nominee, 32, made her first public appearance since giving birth at a cast dinner for her new film "Mudbound" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. She covered up her post-baby body in a long, navy dress and a black Chanel belt, reports usmagazine.com.Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have yet to confirm whether it is a girl or a boy news.In fact, the couple -- who also share two-year-old daughter Evelyn Grace -- never officially announced the British actress' second pregnancy, though she did show off a very noticeable baby bump during a dinner date in London in June."They have been loving being parents and their friends and family are thrilled," a source had said after the pair welcomed their firstborn in 2015.Mulligan and Mumford got married in 2012. They were childhood pen pals before their friendship turned romantic in 2011.Carry is also known for film 'Pride and Prejudice'.Congratulations to Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford.