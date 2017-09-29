CONGRATULATIONS! Soha Ali Khan blessed with a BABY GIRL







Congratulations nishu on a beautiful exhibition of Diwali decorations 🎉🎊😍Guys if you want to adorn your home with the most amazing stuff this Diwali get in touch with @nishsareen

I think I’ve found the ultimate boho-chic look in @enechofficial s latest collection 😍 #aboutlastnight #textile #antifit #bohochic



About last night 🎂🎉

Keeping calm and carrying on ... @filmfare @meetesh_photography



Ready for battle in @nine_maternitywear fitness gear #warriorpose #yogaforlife #applewatch #fitnessgoals @rupal_sidh

And finally my favourite picture of the day 😍



Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠

Blessed 💕🙏🏼😇 @nine_maternitywear



: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan who was expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu has finally given us good news.Happiness knocked once again on Sharmila Tagore’s door as her daughter Soha has delivered a cute baby girl in Mumbai’s Breech Candy Hospital. Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemu were present with her in the hospital.Talking to media, Kunal Khemu said, "We are over the moon thrilled and delighted to share that we have been blessed with a bea utiful baby girl on this very auspicious day. Soha and our gorgeous baby are doing well. We thank you for your kind wishes, love and blessings."Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has got a cute sister to play with. Can’t wait to see the brother-sister duo together.During her pregnancy, Soha rocked flaunting her baby bump in style. She had a classy and simple baby shower with close girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. But can you forget her picture with Taimur from the baby shower?Check out some of pictures of Soha Ali Khan flaunting her baby bump.