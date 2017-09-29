CONGRATULATIONS! Soha Ali Khan blessed with a BABY GIRL

Happiness knocked once again on Sharmila Tagore’s door as her daughter Soha has delivered a cute baby girl in Mumbai’s Breech Candy Hospital. Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemu were present with her in the hospital.
Talking to media, Kunal Khemu said, "
We are over the moon thrilled and delighted to share that we have been blessed with a bea utiful baby girl on this very auspicious day. Soha and our gorgeous baby are doing well. We thank you for your kind wishes, love and blessings."
Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has got a cute sister to play with. Can’t wait to see the brother-sister duo together.
During her pregnancy, Soha rocked flaunting her baby bump in style. She had a classy and simple baby shower with close girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. But can you forget her picture with Taimur from the baby shower?
Check out some of pictures of Soha Ali Khan flaunting her baby bump.
I think I’ve found the ultimate boho-chic look in @enechofficial s latest collection 😍 #aboutlastnight #textile #antifit #bohochic
Keeping calm and carrying on ... @filmfare @meetesh_photography
And finally my favourite picture of the day 😍
Blessed 💕🙏🏼😇 @nine_maternitywear
First Published: 29 Sep 2017 10:28 AM