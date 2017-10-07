CONGRATULATIONS! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu get MARRIED







Well-known southern actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who have been in a relationship for nearly two years, tied the nuptial knot on Friday here at a ceremony amidst their families and close friends.The destination wedding happened at Hotel W. Select guests were invited for the special occasion.The couple held a mehendi ceremony ahead of the Hindu wedding. On Saturday, they will get married according to Christian ceremony.For the mehendi, Samantha dazzled in a powder blue lehenga, with pink and blue floral embroidery.Her outfit was paired with platinum jewellery including a maang tikka. The groom wore a cream salwar.For the wedding ceremony, Samantha wore a special sari that was owned by Chaitanya's grandmother; D. Rajeswari, wife of popular producer D. Ramanaidu. Designer Kresha Bajaj added her touch to the sari.Chaitanya was seen wearing a white-and-white silk dhoti and kurta.Members from the Daggubati family -- Venkatesh, Suresh Babu -- were one among the few family members who present at the wedding.Other celebrity guests included actors Rahul Ravindran, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth and Adivi Sesh.On Sunday, the couple will throw a lavish reception for friends from the industry in Hyderabad.