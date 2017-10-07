CONGRATULATIONS! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu get MARRIED

The destination wedding happened at Hotel W. Select guests were invited for the special occasion.
The couple held a mehendi ceremony ahead of the Hindu wedding. On Saturday, they will get married according to Christian ceremony.
For the mehendi, Samantha dazzled in a powder blue lehenga, with pink and blue floral embroidery.
Her outfit was paired with platinum jewellery including a maang tikka. The groom wore a cream salwar.
For the wedding ceremony, Samantha wore a special sari that was owned by Chaitanya's grandmother; D. Rajeswari, wife of popular producer D. Ramanaidu. Designer Kresha Bajaj added her touch to the sari.
Chaitanya was seen wearing a white-and-white silk dhoti and kurta.
Members from the Daggubati family -- Venkatesh, Suresh Babu -- were one among the few family members who present at the wedding.
Other celebrity guests included actors Rahul Ravindran, Vennela Kishore, Sushanth and Adivi Sesh.
On Sunday, the couple will throw a lavish reception for friends from the industry in Hyderabad.
First Published: 07 Oct 2017 01:51 PM