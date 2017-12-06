 CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

Clad in a red and golden Benarasi Saree complete with a red bindi, Paoli looked every bit a traditional Bengali bride.

By: || Updated: 07 Dec 2017 05:51 PM
CONGRATULATIONS ! Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married

Paoli Dam tied the knot with long time beau Arjun Deb. Image: Instagram/ @filmyguftagoo

New Delhi: Hate Story fame actress Paoli Dam exchanged wedding vows with her long time beau Arjun Deb on Monday. The actress who grabbed the attention with her steamy hot scenes in Hate Story , was a traditional Bengali bride.

Paoli had been dating Arjun who is a restaurateur by profession, since two years. According to reports when she was in Delhi shooting for her next film 'Halka' with Ranvir Shorey, Arjun's sister approached her and they fixed a date for the marriage.

She has definitely taken fans by a surprise with her sudden marriage.

Dolled up in a red Benarasi Saree and flaunting her mother's golden jewelleries, she looked stunning. But what attracted us most, was a beaming smile that sat on her lips all the time. Yes, Paoli was a bride as happy as ever.  Check out the pictures of her wedding here.

Image: networkfilmy Image: networkfilmy

Image courtesy: filmyguftagoo Image courtesy: filmyguftagoo

Image Courtesy: theghytimes Image Courtesy: theghytimes

Image Courtesy: theghytimes Image Courtesy: theghytimes

Image: theghytimes Image: theghytimes

Image: networkfilmy Image: networkfilmy

Image: theghytimes Image: theghytimes

Image: networkfilmy Image: networkfilmy

Image: theghytimes Image: theghytimes

The couple will reportedly throw a reception party in Guwahati. Paoli who debuted in Bollywood with a bang in the year 2012, has also worked in a number of Bengali series.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Arjun Kapoor rubbishes report of being attacked by a man during shooting of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar'

trending now

INDIA
Gurugram 7-yr-old’s death case: Fortis EXPOSED; had earned ...
INDIA
Parineeti Chopra is absolutely disgusted and shocked over this ...
VIDEO
Gujarat Elections: It is Ram Rajya Vs Rome Rajya, ...