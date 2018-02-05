CONGRATULATIONS: Bhumi Pednekar features in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

"Thank you Forbes India for this honour. Truly feels special to be a part of this list with such dynamic people. More power to all of you," Bhumi wrote.
Thank you @forbes_india for this honour.Truly feels special to be a part of this list with such dynamic people.More power to all of you 🙏🏻https://t.co/G1ff7bO9Wg #ForbesIndia30U30
— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) February 5, 2018
Some other names in the list include actors Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar, apart from singer Jubin Nautiyal.
"Masaan" actor Vicky tweeted: "Thank you for this honour Forbes India."
Bhumi made her film debut with a leading role in the 2015 romantic comedy "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". She then featured "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Shubh Mangal Savdhan".
The Forbes' list is representative across 15 categories. The names have been selected names that meet three broad criterias -- the extent of impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.
Bhumi is currently shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's "Son Chiraiya", which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.
