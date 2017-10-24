CONGRATULATIONS! Asin blessed with a BABY GIRL

The news was announced via a statement.
"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.
Check out this picture:
"The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.
Asin is rose to fame in Bollywood with film "Ghajini" opposite Aamir Khan. Later on she did movies like "Khiladi 786", 'Housefull 2', 'Ready' and 'All is Well'. She got married to Rahul Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.
Veni Vidi Amavi #HappyValentinesDay ❤
A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on
Love, Laughter and Happily ever after! ❤️
A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on
❤️
A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 24 Oct 2017 11:29 PM