 CONGRATULATIONS! Asin blessed with a BABY GIRL
Bollywood actress Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma is on cloud nine as she welcome a little munchkin in her life.

By: || Updated: 24 Oct 2017 11:32 PM
Bollywood actress Asin with husband Rahul Sharma

Kochi: Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal and her businessman husband Rahul Sharma were on Tuesday blessed with a daughter.

The news was announced via a statement.

"We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.

"The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support," the statement read.

Asin is rose to fame in Bollywood with film "Ghajini" opposite Aamir Khan. Later on she did movies like "Khiladi 786", 'Housefull 2', 'Ready' and 'All is Well'. She got married to Rahul Sharma, Micromax co-founder, in January last year.





