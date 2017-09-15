 CONGRATULATIONS! Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 2nd child
CONGRATULATIONS! Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 2nd child

Famous Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is going to become father for second time.

Updated: 15 Sep 2017 08:26 AM
Los Angeles: Singer Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child together.

Prinsloo took to Instagram to share the news with her fans by sharing a photograph of her growing baby bump in bikini, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Round 2....," she captioned the image.

Prinsloo and Levine got married in 2014. Her second pregnancy came a year after she gave birth to her first child. The couple welcomed a daughter named Dusty Rose in September 2016.

Levine is part of popular band Maroon 5, which is currently prepping their new studio album.








