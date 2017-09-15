CONGRATULATIONS! Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting 2nd child

Prinsloo took to Instagram to share the news with her fans by sharing a photograph of her growing baby bump in bikini, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Round 2....," she captioned the image.
Check out the picture:
#tb 🕸morning after🕸
A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on
Prinsloo and Levine got married in 2014. Her second pregnancy came a year after she gave birth to her first child. The couple welcomed a daughter named Dusty Rose in September 2016.
Levine is part of popular band Maroon 5, which is currently prepping their new studio album.
💋 @topshop @harrywinston @daniellepriano @cgonzalezbeauty #metgala
A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on
A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. 💋👨👩👧⭐️
A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 15 Sep 2017 08:17 AM